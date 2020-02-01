Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LNG opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.47.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (LNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com