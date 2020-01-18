Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

