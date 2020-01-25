Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,175. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

About Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

