Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

CQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. 355,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,637. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $220,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

