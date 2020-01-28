Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of CQP opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $223,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

