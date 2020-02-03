Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) & Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Spirit MTA REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Spirit MTA REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit MTA REIT has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Spirit MTA REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -127.14% 13.19% 1.57% Spirit MTA REIT -116.17% N/A -15.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and Spirit MTA REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $57.72 million 4.50 $37.28 million $2.25 6.83 Spirit MTA REIT $246.31 million 0.13 -$220.24 million N/A N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit MTA REIT.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats Spirit MTA REIT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About Spirit MTA REIT

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs. As of December 31, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 876 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 19.8 million square feet, are leased to approximately 203 tenants across 45 states and 23 industries.