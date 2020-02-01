Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Gap Up to $0.52

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.52. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 100,939,160 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

