CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.