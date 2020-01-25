Chevron Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NYSE:CVX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

