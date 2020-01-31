Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.29 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.

Chevron has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 73.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Shares of CVX opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

