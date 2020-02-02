Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 38,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,698,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.65. Chevron has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds