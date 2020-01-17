Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 20,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

