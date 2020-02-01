Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.14. 13,698,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65. Chevron has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

