Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.06

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.06 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 1050311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.85.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 145,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments