Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $127.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $106.32 and last traded at $106.85, with a volume of 1324473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.14.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 81,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

