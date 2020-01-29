Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.26 on Monday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 25,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock valued at $129,478,814.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,212,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,730,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after buying an additional 201,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level