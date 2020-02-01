CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.42. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 3,085,900 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

