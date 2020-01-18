Chiasma Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chiasma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chiasma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the third quarter worth about $8,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 39.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 151,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

