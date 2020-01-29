Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHMA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 20.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 35.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 461.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

CHMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 134,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.16. Chiasma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

