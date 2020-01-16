Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of CHMA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Chiasma has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

CHMA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chiasma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,875.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 248,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chiasma by 33.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 461.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chiasma during the third quarter worth $8,014,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chiasma by 39.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 151,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

