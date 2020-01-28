Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 233.3% in January

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools.

