Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce $22.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.00 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt posted sales of $11.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will report full year sales of $54.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.93 million to $54.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.09. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

