Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.07 Million

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post $526.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $521.91 million and the highest is $531.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $524.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 2,508,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $460.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

