China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.82. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com