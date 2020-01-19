China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.32

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.32 and traded as high as $117.40. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $115.89, with a volume of 2,896 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBPO. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.13.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. China Biologic Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in China Biologic Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $6,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

