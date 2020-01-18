China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Stock Price Down 14.4%

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s share price dropped 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 746,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 729,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL)

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

