CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) and KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Head to Head Contrast

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 10.98% 128.27% 11.07% CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 16.23% 10.88% 0.76%

Dividends

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CHINA CITIC BK/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A CHINA CITIC BK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and CHINA CITIC BK/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR $2.14 billion 3.17 $220.21 million N/A N/A CHINA CITIC BK/ADR $42.15 billion 0.65 $6.73 billion N/A N/A

CHINA CITIC BK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR.

Summary

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR beats CHINA CITIC BK/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women. It also provides beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, and liquid body wash; and professional products, such as dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, and industrial cleaning cloths, as well as underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebé, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, GoodNites, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Blumen, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex. It also exports its products. The company is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About CHINA CITIC BK/ADR

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company offers corporate and personal loans and deposits; and securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services. It also engages in the capital markets operations and inter-bank operations, including inter-bank money market transactions, repurchase transactions, and debt instruments investment and trading, as well as trading in derivatives and forex markets. In addition, the company offers asset management, finance leasing, and other non-banking financial services. It serves corporations, government agencies, and non-financial institutions; and individual customers and small enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,435 outlets, including 38 tier-one branches, 112 tier-two branches, and 1,285 sub-branches. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Corporation Limited.