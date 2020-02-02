China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,933. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.57.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

