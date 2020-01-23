China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $7.42. China Finance Online shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 6,366 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?