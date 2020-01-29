China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.42

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.42 and traded as high as $20.62. China Fund shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 532 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

About China Fund (NYSE:CHN)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing