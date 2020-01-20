China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

LFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

China Life Insurance stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.53. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 8.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 90.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

