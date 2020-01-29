China likely lead global edge computing development thanks to 5G

A model of smart car equipped with Thundersoft‘s smart system being displayed at an exhibition over the weekend in Beijing. Photo: Li Xuanmin/GT

China‘s early 5G rollout is fueling a boom in emerging high-tech industries including edge computing, through which data is being rapidly processed closer to devices in real-time, rather than relying on a cloud processor that could be thousands of kilometers away.

Foreseeing the imminent arrival of an explosive market, Chinese vendors and artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups are increasing their investments to launch tailored products and open sources to promote international cooperation. Some believe the US tech blockade on China has inspired the country to work harder on the development of cutting-edge technologies.

The ultra-fast 5G network expands the volume of data being transferred. But the current cloud computing model is unable to cope with such a large volume of data, giving rise to edge computing which improves response times and saves bandwidth, said Zou Pengcheng, chief technology officer of Chinese AI start-up Thundersoft Technology Co.

The company launched its edge computing platform TurboX Edge Platform in Beijing over the weekend, working out solutions for smart cities, smart retail, intelligent connected vehicles and robotics.

As China is launching a commercial 5G network ahead of other major economies, Chinese technology firms may excel among foreign competitors in the development of edge computing, Zou told the Global Times on the sidelines of an industry forum on Monday.

“We also have an edge when it comes to landing applications, thanks to a massive market. Edge computing has already been adopted in the building of smart cities in China,” Zou added.

The AI start-up has launched several open-source projects on its edge-computing smart platform, aiming to facilitate international cooperation to accelerate the industry‘s growth, according to Zou.

Since May, the US has blacklisted a number of Chinese tech companies, potentially cutting them off from supplies of US parts. Unlike the protectionism of Washington, industry insiders believes Chinese companies are committed to opening up, and that the US tech crackdown will only encourage Chinese firms to perform better.

“Technology cannot be developed by a single nation. The more closed the US is, the more open China will be,” Zou said.

