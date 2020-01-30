CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company with business network and market expertise in several business sectors covering transportation infrastructure, finance, real estate and related community services, energy shipping & logistics. CMHI is a public port operator in China, with investments across the Bohai Economic Zone, the Yangtze River Delta, the Xiamen Bay Economic Zone, the Pearl River Delta, and the Southwest region. Its nationwide port network includes the coastal hub ports in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Tianjin, Xiamen Bay and Zhanjiang. The Company also operates in bulk cargo terminal sector. CMHI’s parent company is China Merchants Group, a conglomerate engaged in transportation, infrastructure, financial and property management. China Merchants Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CMHHY stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.67.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

