CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Up 6.1%

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56, 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMHHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

