China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

