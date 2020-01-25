China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 3,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

