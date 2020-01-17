China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

COE stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

