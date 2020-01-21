China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Online Education Group an industry rank of 18 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

COE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

COE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 45,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,474. The company has a market cap of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.93. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

