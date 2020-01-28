China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COE. Benchmark began coverage on China Online Education Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

COE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 9,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.93. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?