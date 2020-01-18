China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 93,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.70. 102,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,475. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

