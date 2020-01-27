China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Down 84.0% in January

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts