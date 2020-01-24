China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,617,297 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.41.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

