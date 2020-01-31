China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.45. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 53,338 shares trading hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

