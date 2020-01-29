China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 56.6% in January

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the December 31st total of 254,400 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 558,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CREG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.47.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

