China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Trading 9.1% Higher

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.36, 1,632,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 793,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?