China-Russia bridge ready to open in new year

A road bridge linking China and Russia is covered in snow on Sunday. The bridge, which connects the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with Heihe, Northeast China‘s Heilongjiang Province, has recently been completed and will open for traffic in early 2020, media reports said. Construction of the bridge started in December 2016. It‘s 19.9 kilometers long, with 6.5 km in China and 13.4 km in Russia. Photo: VCG

Newspaper headline: Snowy span

