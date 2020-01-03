China-Russia natural gas pipeline begins service, to deliver 1t cubic meters in 30-year contract

The construction site of China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline in Heihe, Northeast China‘s Heilongjiang Province File photo: VCG

The China-Russia East Route natural gas pipeline is set to enter service on Monday, according to the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC). Through the pipeline, Russia will deliver a total of 1 trillion cubic meters of natural gas to China over the next 30 years.

About 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Russia will be delivered to China in 2020, and the amount will be gradually increased to 38 billion cubic meters per year, the CNPC on Monday said in a statement on its website.

The company‘s pipeline branch is responsible for the construction and management of the project.

Stretching from Russia‘s Siberia to China‘s Yangtze River Delta, the pipeline covers a total length of 8,000 kilometers, and 5,111 kilometers within Chinese borders. The project extends from Heihe, Northeast China‘s Heilongjiang Province, to North China‘s Hebei Province and then to East China‘s Shanghai Municipality, through a total of nine provinces and municipalities.

