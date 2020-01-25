CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Shares Down 0%

Shares of CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

