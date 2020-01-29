China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.20

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 1503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

