China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.88

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.32. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 5,818 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNH. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

